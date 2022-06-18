Sakaja Required to Produce Graduation Photos, Admission Documents to Prove Authenticity of Team University Degree

The Commission for University Education (CUE) is now demanding at least 10 documents to ascertain that Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja indeed attended Team University in Uganda. The senator is seeking to vie for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

Sakaja has been the talk of political News for the past few days after CUE revoked recognition of his university degree. According to CUE Chairperson Chacha Nyagoti, the probe into the authenticity of Sakaja’s degree was due to public outcry.

…On diverse dates, the commission received complaints from members of the public and civil society casting doubt on the authenticity of the degree certificate submitted to CUE by Hon. Sakaja. The gravity of the matter raised made the commission revoke its decision to recognize the degree qualification,” said Prof. Nyaigotti.

The commission said it had written to Sakaja to present a number of documents as proof that he graduated from Team University.

The documents are as below

His application for the course

Letter of admission from the University

Evidence of registration including Student ID

Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (ATS)

Course description for the Bachelor of Science in Management (External)

Course Units taken

Transcripts

Examination schedules

Graduation booklet with his name on it

Receipts for: Application fee, tuition fee, graduation and convocation, names of lecturers that taught him some courses, Any communication with the university staff (academic and administrative) regarding his course in the university, graduation photo while wearing a gown, evidence of the hours covered during the course

Sakaja is also required to present himself for a meeting with the commission on Monday June 20 to provide further information to aid the investigations. Prof. Chacha also revealed that the CUE had written to Team University requesting confirmation of the issue.

The Chairperson warned uniersities that are implicated in the issuance of fake degrees, warning that if found culpable, the institutions would be blacklisted.

“The problem of fraudulent degree certificates has become endemic and bears a huge reputational risk to the University academic programmes. We shall work tirelessly to guard against this threat to our education system and as a Commission we will blacklist any university which colludes on the issuance of fraudulent degrees,” said Prof. Chacha.

