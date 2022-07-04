Sakaja Claims Petitioner in Degree Case A “Hired Gun”

Embattled Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has asserted that the voter demanding his exclusion from the gubernatorial election is a “hired gun” eager to humiliate him.

In court documents submitted in response to the lawsuit brought by voter Dennis Gakuu Wahome, Sakaja has refuted assertions that the degree he received from a university in Uganda is questionable and that the concerns presented are motivated by spite.

The legislator has questioned Mr Wahome’s access to numerous papers, including the supposed immigration records and Jubilee Party nomination applications dating from 2016.

The former The National Party (TNA) chairman further stated that the petitioner is acting as an agent for strong forces that he did not name.

Read: I’m Tired of Sakaja’s Lies – Miguna Chimes in On Senator’s Degree Drama

“The gist of Mr Wahome’s suits challenging the validity of my academic qualifications are deliberately and primarily calculated to subject me to public humiliation, embarrassment as well as unreasonably restrict the exercise of my political and social rights,” says the senator in court documents.

“The petitioner has been driven by ulterior motives acting at the behest of my political competitors keen on usurping the sovereign power of the residents of Nairobi County to exercise their democratic right under Article 38 of the Constitution to elect their governor of choice in a democratic process.”

He adds: “He (the petitioner) seeks to achieve this by placing unreasonable restrictions against my candidature through institution of frivolous suits both at the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee and in this very instant petition.”

The senator said in a 10-page document through his attorney Elias Mutuma, that his Bachelor of Science in Management degree from Team University, Uganda, is legitimate.

Read Also: I was Embarrassed to go Back – Sakaja Explains Uncompleted UoN Degree Course

He further asserts that the authenticity of the degree was approved by the National Council for Higher Education-Uganda (NCHE) last month.

Despite the fact that the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked his degree certificate, Sakaja claims that the commission wrote to their Ugandan counterparts, the Executive Director NCHE, on June 6, 2022 to inquire about the status of the aforementioned academic qualification given that the degree in question was granted by a foreign university.

Justice Anthony Mrima will hear the case today (Monday).

Sakaja is running for Nairobi governor on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...