Sakaja Claims “Deep State” Offered Him Sh1 Billion To Bow Out of Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja claims he was offered a whopping Sh1 billion to drop his gubernatorial bid.

Speaking to Radio Jambo on Thursday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate said he was approached by a “deep state” delegation to bow out of the race.

“Someone was sent from State House to tell me to drop from the race and I was offered Sh 1 billion but rejected the offer,” Sakaja said, adding that his dream has always been to be Nairobi governor at the age of 37.

The legislator turned 37 on February 2.

Read: Reprieve for Sakaja As Ugandan Court Stops Degree Probe

The lawmaker said that his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta went south due to ideological differences.

He and the head of state, he said, have different plans for the capital.

“I have worked very well and closely with the President whom I respect so much since the TNA days. As the days went by I saw he had different plans for Nairobi and that is where we started to differ,” Sakaja said.

As for the drama surrounding his Ugandan degree, the legislator said the “deep state” was to blame for his woes.

Read Also: Team University Wants Uganda Gov’t To Stop Probe Into Sakaja Degree

Sakaja alleged that they were on his case as he is a threat to them.

“This is all politics. I have gone to school and I have my certificate. My opponents have seen that I have the potential and I have the people’s votes,” Sakaja said.

“They already contacted the Team University and they were told my degree is legit and that is what I presented before IEBC.”

The former TNA chairman is currently in court after a voter, Dennis Wahome, sought orders compelling the IEBC to halt the printing of Nairobi governor ballots.

Read Also: Sakaja Claims Petitioner in Degree Case A “Hired Gun“

Justice Anthony Mrima has since declined this application.

Wahome’s lawyer, Paul Nyamodi, told the court that the Team University degree presented by Sakaja to the electoral agency was revoked by the Commission of University Education (CUE).

But the lawmaker argued that the revocation of the degree certificate was not material before the IEBC dispute resolution committee dismissed Wahome’s petition.

Justice Mrima will issue a ruling on July 8.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu