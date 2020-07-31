Senator Sakaja Claims 6 Police Officers Trailed Him And Later Sped Off

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has reached out to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

In a tweet, the “Super Senator” claimed to have been trailed by six police officers on Friday afternoon.

According to Sakaja, the officers were using a white Isuzu KBZ 317X. They apparently sped off once the legislator blew their cover.

“@IG_NPS kindly advice your 6 officers who’ve been trailing me all afternoon in a white Isuzu KBZ 317X to have some more tact. If they want a presentation on the formula that unites Kenya, give them my number. I’m available. They sped off when I blew their cover,” he wrote.

The lawmaker has been trending at number one on Twitter over the hashtag #ShameOnSakaja.

On Tuesday during the contentious Revenue Allocation Bill vote, the senator took a stand against that of the government.

Sakaja proposed that no county should lose money. He also proposed that the disadvantaged counties get an additional Sh9.2 billion.

The senator has also made headlines after he and three others were arrested outside a nightclub in Kilimani.

A disorderly Sakaja was flouting the COVID-19 rules which do not allow non-essential service providers from being outside before 4am or past 9pm.

He was apprehended at around 1 am.

Following his arraignment, the first time offender, was slapped with a Sh15,000 fine.

As a result, he stepped down as the chairperson of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee On Covid-19.

“I wish to state that I have resigned from the Ad Hoc Committee that I have been chairing and have notified the speaker of the same with the aim of setting a good example,” said the Nairobi Senator.

“On flouting the rules, I was wrong, and I’m sorry. I will face the law like any other Kenya. However, what I found unfair was the harassment meted on my family from Saturday to Sunday. I’m not a fugitive, I was released on a cash bail and if they wanted me to appear, they should have summoned me.”

He has since been replaced by nominated senator Sylvia Kasanga.

