Sakaja Bursts into Tears During School Feeding Programme Launch

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja burst into tears during the launch of a school feeding programme at the Roysambu Primary on Tuesday.

The programme has been dubbed the Dishi na County initiative.

Speaking during the launch graced by President William Ruto, Sakaja got emotional as he explained the significance of the feeding programme to school-going children.

“It is sad that children are forced to stay at home because they are too weak to walk to school because they missed a meal at home, especially, in the evening,” said the governor.

Governor Sakaja breaks down in front of President Ruto pic.twitter.com/IIl9wAO0zk — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) June 20, 2023

“We as county government will ensure that our children will be well fed and are kept in school so that they can study and learn without facing any hunger problems.”

An emotional Sakaja explained that it was important that the programme works for the sake of over 200,000 Nairobi learners.

“We have no choice but to help our children achieve their dreams in life. I’m sure that this programme, Dishi Na County, will go a long way in helping them get to where they should be,” Sakaja said.

He also lauded the President for supporting the initiative.

“Vile watu wanakumbuka maziwa ya nyayo watu watakumbuka chakula ya Ruto,” he said.

Dr Ruto on his part expressed confidence in the initiative which he revealed would reach 4 million learners up from 1.2 million.

“I feel you my friend Governor Arthur Sakaja, and I assure you that this programme will succeed. We are dedicated to ensuring that our children are treated with dignity,” said the head of state.

