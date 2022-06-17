Nairobi Senator and UDA Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has been arrested and is currently at the DCI being questioned.

President Kenyatta has ordered DCI to arrest Johnson Sakaja in the hope that it will help influence the case in the Court and IEBC Dispute Committee.Sakaja has a degree and is qualified to run for office under the Constitution and the law.Stop the Sideshows.Let the people decide — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 17, 2022

This comes just hours after he dared the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest him after being linked to international crime.

Taking to his social media platforms, Sakaja dared Kinoti to apprehend him adding that he was in his office at Riverside. He linked the said arrest to threats and intimidation to stop him from the top county job.

“Threats of arrest and persecution by the state will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. Your office will not install a project on the people of Nairobi. My qualifications are legit and the relevant institutions have refused to play along with your games. Let the people decide.” He wrote.

Read: Sakaja Arrested After Daring DCI To Apprehend Him

According to the Nation, the embattled legislator was a man under siege after detectives connected him to an international criminal syndicate.

The senior sleuth told the daily that the lawmaker and officials from Uganda’s Team University are suspects in an international organized crime syndicate.

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Mr Kinoti told the daily.

Sakaja risks a three-year jail term if a court finds that he forged his academic degree certificate and transcripts.

“Any person who forges any document or electronic record is guilty of an offence which unless otherwise stated, is a felony and he/she is liable unless owing to the circumstances of forgery or the nature of the thing forged some other punishment is provided, to imprisonment of three years,” says Section 349 of the Penal Code.

