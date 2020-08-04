Senator Sakaja Alleges Impending Arrest For Opposing Revenue Allocation Formula

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has claimed that he has received threats for opposing Finance Committee’s proposed revenue sharing formula.

Speaking on the floor of the House after the lawmakers voted to adjourn the debate for the seventh time, the senator said that powerful forces had plotted his arrest to prevent him from voting for the adjournment motion.

According to Sakaja, police officers have been keeping watch over his home while others trailed him.

“On Friday I was being trailed by a police officers, DCI, vehicle KBZ 317W. I saw them and they left. I raised it with the Inspector General of Police and he did not respond.

“Yesterday (Monday) there were reports of my impending arrest so that I’m not here today (Tuesday)…I didn’t even stay at my own home, I was in the Senate buildings at 5.30am, I sat in my car in the basement until mid-day, that is not a laughing matter,” he said.

On banners erected along major roads within the city labelling him a traitor, Sakaja said they were meant to intimidate him.

“You have seen the vitriol, you have seen the banners against me out there for me to change my position, I am not one to be intimidated…I will not be intimidated. I stand for one Kenya,” he told his colleagues.

On his impending arrest, the first time senator and a presumed close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said: “…now that I have come and I have voted, those who want to come and arrest me, please go ahead.”

He also told party leaders in the house, majority leader Samuel Phogisio and majority whip Irungu Kang’ata, that a party position does not mean an individual’s position.

“A party position is when you call your members, you caucus, you discuss an issue, you agree to disagree, but the agreement that is reached is binding,” said Sakaja.

On Tuesday, the senate voted 34 against 26 in support of the adjournment motion.

Those in support said more time was needed to come up with a formula that will benefit all the counties.

