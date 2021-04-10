Safety Concerns As KPL Players Receive Covid-19 Jab

Vaccination of Kenyan Premier League players against the COVID-19 begun in earnest Saturday morning at Kasarani indoor arena amidst queries over efficacy and safety of the Astra-zeneca vaccine.

Thirty players and ten officials from each of the eighteen clubs participating in the top flight will be considered for the jab starting with Nairobi-based teams.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo was amongst the first club officials to be vaccinated. He is upbeat the exercise signals a return to football..

“It gives us hope that football is returning soon,” said the former international, adding that, “We need to be safe not only for ourselves but also families.”

The government banned sporting activities for the second time two weeks ago as new infections and deaths skyrocketed.

Ahead of the exercise, some players questioned the safety of the controversial Astra-zeneca vaccine.

Read: Kenya’s Covid-19 Deaths Rise By 17 As 1,091 Test Positive

“How safe is the COVID-19 vaccine to football players and people in general?” probed the AFC Leopards winger.

There have been concerns about the side effects of the intramuscular injected vaccine produced in collaboration with Oxford University with some recipients dying from blood clot.

Some countries have since suspended administering the vaccine.

Pamzo on the other hand has urged players not to fear taking the vaccine saying it is government approved.

“There’s nothing to fear. Let’s continue to heed the Ministry of Health adviced on dealing with the virus.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu