Safaricom Wows Netizens After Responding to Subscriber in Shembeteng

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom wowed social media users by responding to a client in fluent “shembeteng”.

What is shembeteng one might wonder. It is the newest language in town being championed by a group from Kayole.

The group; Brian Muasya and Zakaria Mwangi, and Master, are the originators of the language and are going by the name Jembeteshi Jimbitinga or Jeshi Jinga.

Shembeteng is founded on the “vowels” “mbata”, “mbete”, “mbiti”, “mboto” and “mbutu” that are infused into English or Kiswahili words.

To create the desired version, words are shortened and re-joined.

On Saturday, a Safaricom subscriber identified as Ray Rash sought to find out how one can replace their SIM.

In simpler terms, Rash was asking, “Hi Safaricom, niko na shida kidogo. Mtu akitaka kureplace simcard huenda wapi?”

To this Safaricom responded, “Enda duka yoyote yetu na ID yako, Ray.”

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

Felix Owino Jr.: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 i have not laughed before 😂😂😂

Cate Catrina: 😂😂😂😂😂huyu admin wenyu ni mnomare

John Gikuru: Safarimbiticom mnajumbataako hii lumbatagha ua ubwakini

Bosibori Moruri: I’d never laughed this loud!😎😎😎

Oliver Nyanducha: Kwisha waTz hawatatuelewa tena

Timoh Ngeera: Please shun this dirty language 😭 it will have negative impact to our Young ones

Fred Fred: Sheng evolving faster than anything else. Even youths themselves can’t keep up

