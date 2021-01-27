Safaricom Working On M-Pesa App to Help You Manage Finances

Safaricom is working on a new M-Pesa app to help you manage your mobile transactions better. The app is still in the development stage, meaning it could still be subject to changes. The M-Pesa app is independent of the Safaricom app, bearing features that only appear on the mobile money feature.

The app is available on Google Playstore and Apple app store. You will be required to log in, with the option of logging in offline which also allows you to use Wi-Fi. This is an improvement from Safaricom’s usual style which requires users to use their data bundles.

To personalize the app, you can add your profile picture and add your biometric information, which makes it much easier to log in to your M-Pesa. You will need to enter your M-Pesa PIN to log into the app and give it permission to retrieve your M-Pesa details.

At a glance, the M-Pesa app shows your M-Pesa and Fuliza Balance. The page presents an organized financial ledger. You have the options to send, pay, withdraw and buy airtime by tapping on the preferred option. The page also has a prominent display of the total you have spent this month including your daily average. This is normally only available upon requesting and receiving your M-Pesa statement.

Swiping on the display, you will also get the totalized general spending, withdrawal amounts, spend on family and friends, and bills and services payment. It also shows you the percentage of the total amount spent allocated to the various categories.

The page also provides a list of your M-Pesa transactions with the most recent at the top of the page. This includes every M-Pesa transaction including the purchase of airtime, sending and receiving money, and paying bills.

At the bottom, you get more categories with a ‘Transact’ option which opens a page that displays transaction options. Here, you can manage your bills by date as the app shows which ones are due. The Paybill numbers for utility companies appear on a list to make them easily accessible.

Safaricom airtime, SMS, bundles, and Bonga Points also get a dedicated page that displays your balances with the option to buy. The next page displays your spending habits for the month, classified into various categories tabulated in a graph.

The M-Pesa app is still under development and could launch with a few different features but the organized display already presents the general idea. Unlike the normal Mpesa feature, you do not need to keep using a command prompt to get anything. The display makes things very easy and once it launches, I think the queues at the Supermarket are bound to start moving much faster.

