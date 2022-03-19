Safaricom Warns Subscribers Against Fraudsters Claiming to Increase Fuliza Limits

Safaricom has warned it’s users against unscrupulous dealers using Fuliza to defraud the public. The Telco asked it’s subscribers to be wary of individuals claiming that they can increase their Fuliza limit.

“KAA CHONJO! Usiwasikilize wanaopiga simu au kutuma ujumbe unaodai Fuliza yako yaweza kuongezwa ghafla. Kata simu na uripoti nambari hio kupitia SMS kwa 333.” Safaricom warned in an SMS blast to subscribers.

Translation;( “Be wary! Do not listen to people calling or sending texts alleging that they can increase your Fuliza limit. Hang up and forward the numbers through SMS code 333.”)

A number of fraudsters have been using various social media channels such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to defraud the unsuspecting public by claiming to increase the Fuliza limits alloted by Safaricom.

Those who fall for the scam are asked to pay a fee for their limits to be increased. To beguile even more people, the scammers work with accomplices who comment positively on the forums.

A user on Twitter posed the question to the Telco after the vice became widespread.

” I hear there’s a way you can bribe some people somewhere to increase your fuliza to even 50,000.” The Tweep identified as Barack Waluvengo quipped.

I hear there’s a way you can bribe some people somewhere to increase your fuliza to even 50,000 — ＢΛＲΛＣＫ (@BarackWaluvengo) March 15, 2022

Safaricom responded, saying users should continue to use the service to qualify for an increase.

Another Twitter user said that once the fee is paid, the fraudsters disappear with the money without increasing the limit.

‘Don’t be conned bro. My friend recently lost 2k to this guy who said he’ll increase his Fuliza limit to 50k in a minute. Learnt the hard way,” another user responded.

The fraudsters have been asking subscribers to join their WhatsApp and Telegram groups to facilitate the increases. Safaricom urges it’s customers to forward the phone numbers of the scammers to 333 so that they can be blocked and investigated.

