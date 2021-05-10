Safaricom Updates New M-Pesa App Allowing iOS Users to Send Cash to Many Contacts At Once

Safaricom’s new M-Pesa app is packed with a variety of useful features to make transactions seamless. The beta version was first rolled out early this year and since then, the app has gotten more updates.

One of the most notable current features is the ability for users to send mobile money to more than one user on the app. Employers who use it to make payments to their employees via M-Pesa, or anyone disbursing funds to many users will definitely find the feature very helpful.

The current update allows users to send money to a maximum of five users at once. They can select five users, the amount to be sent and press the send button to disburse the money at once.

The update will help users save time and errors commonly made when sending cash to different individuals at the same time.

The current update is however available for iOS users.

