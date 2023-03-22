Safaricom Unveils Three 5G Experience Centres in Nairobi

Kenya’s top communications firm Safaricom has partnered with tech giant Huawei to open 5G network experiential centers.

The three centers, which are situated at Safaricom’s Village Market, The Hub, and Buruburu Stores, will showcase the super-fast data rates and cutting-edge technology that come with 5G connectivity.

According to the telecommunications company, the centres will enable Kenyans experience the power of 5G.

5G network, the telco said, will empower their customers to start exploring limitless possibilities that come with faster internet.

At the centres, customers will experience virtual reality gaming zones, showcases of smart capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths, all under one roof.

Speaking at the launch, Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO Sheng Kaifu said the centres will help Kenyans discover just how much 5G can spur growth in different sectors of their lives.

“As a long-time partner with Safaricom, we are delighted to collaborate on these experience centers. They show how 5G can be transformative in connecting homes and small businesses to drive economic growth and social development, unlocking the digital economy,” said Mr Kaifu.

Safaricom launched the 5G network in October 2022 and has in the last couple of months commissioned 11 sites across the country.

They are in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Vihiga and Siaya.

With normal speeds of 400Mbps to 700Mbps and ultrafast speeds of up to 2Gbps, the 5G network is accessible to the over 300,000 Safaricom users who already own 5G handsets.

