Safaricom Unveils Newly Refurbished Digital Retail Centre Along Moi Avenue

Safaricom has relaunched its newly refurbished shop at Moi Avenue after it was closed in July. The shop has been in existence for the last 14 years and is one of the busiest out of all 50 Safaricom shops countrywide.

It is now the biggest Safaricom retail shop in the country, occupying 10,000sq at the heart of the city.

“This store will be the hub that will combine a new user experience for our customers to our staff who will be on-standby to help them get the best services and information on our products.” Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa said during the launch.

The Moi avenue Safaricom shop reflects the company’s effort in creating a digitized workplace. As you enter, you will find an engaging queue management tool to guide you.

The store features state-of-the art digital displays, a mother’s room, prayer room and resting place for customers. It also features a large breakout area where staff can relax during their breaks.

The newly refurbished retail shop has the capacity to serve about 1,000 walk in customers daily. They will be treated to about 40 devices and 120 accessories on offer with the opportunity to test and get demos before making a purchase.

It also has a bulk Mpesa transaction booth for customers who need it, a first in all Safaricom stores.

The digital shop features a video tunnel, free Wi-Fi, digital interactive screens and device display screens. A section of the shop will feature a Tech zone that will offer same day after-sales services for devices, down from the previous seven days.

There are also Jitambulishe booths in the shop with silent voice biometrics allowing customers to enrol for the service.

As customers exit the store, they will be invited to the shop’s gaming zone where they can wind down.

The shop has an experience section where training information for Home, Enterprise and Digifarm is available. Customers walking by the street can get to know about Safaricom’s products from the Promo fins at the entrance to the store.

Mr. Ndegwa said the shop is a reflection of its journey toward a more customer-oriented company. The staff receive continuous training and have also been trained on sign language to ensure customers that are hearing-impaired receive the same quality of service.

The Safaricom CEO also said that just like all their stores, the Moi Avenue shop will only serve customers wearing masks as they observe Covid-19 protocols. The store has a sanitization and temperature check area for all customers entering the premises.

