Safaricom Unveils M-Pesa For Business App

Safaricom today launched a Lipa Na M-Pesa Business App for about 170,000 merchants on the service. The app, dubbed M-Pesa for Business, is designed to empower business owners by enabling them access to real time statements, export statements and track business performance any time.

The M-Pesa for Business App gives merchants/business owners access to real-time statements and allows business owners export of their statements.

The app also provides tools for business owners to track their businesses remotely with rich and well detailed reports supported with money-in and money-out charts, the store’s overview, frequently used bills and a lot more.

Business owners can also withdraw funds to their M-Pesa accounts, bank accounts or through an agent.

The till number account can also be used to send money to other M-Pesa accounts. Useful for paying wages, utility bills, paying for supplies and many more.

Business owners can use the app to manage multiple accounts as long as all accounts are under one nominated number.

A feature named ‘Roll up’ in the app allows businesses to forward funds collected to the head office. This is important for businesses with multiple branches.

If you need a Lipa Na Mpesa Till Number, simply visit the portal and submit your application. Once it is processed, you can download the new M-Pesa for Business App where you can access your analytics and other services. This is accessible to applicants from any part of the country.

The app is available for Android on Google Play Store and will be available on the App store for iOS soon. The app is an enhancement of the *234# menu which has been giving Lipa Na Mpesa Merchants the ability to access and manage their tills and to make transactions.

