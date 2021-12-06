Safaricom Unveils Christmas Gifts for Customers in “Pokea Na Uteo’ Campaign

Safaricom has unveiled the “Pokea Uteo wa Furaha” Christmas campaign that will offer customers numerous gifts and offers in voice, data, M-PESA, and Bonga points among others.

The company says that the month-long campaign is aimed at rekindling the elements people love about the festive period by spreading the love, cheer and kindness through the various special delights.

Voice and data customers will enjoy deals through the Tunukiwa@21 Offers which will include 21 minutes and 21 SMS for Sh20. M-Pesa customers will get up to 20 per cent discount on

purchase of event tickets, payment for travel such as local flights and SGR train tickets and bus gift vouchers using the MPESA Mini Apps.

Safaricom customers will also run a special offer for businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on its 5Mbps business package.

The company will also travel to select regions across the country with surprise delights such as airtime, food hampers, donation of care packs in hospitals, visits to children’s homes and lunch drives targeting street families. In addition, Safaricom will pay transport for customers traveling to various destinations.

As part of the campaign, the ‘Bonga for Christmas’ will allow customers to redeem their Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and services across the network of Lipa Na M-PESA merchants in supermarkets, cabs and pharmacies among others.

On 22 December Safaricom will also activate a Google Street view Treasure Hunt where

customers have a chance to win Sh1million in prizes in airtime, devices and

shopping vouchers.

