Safaricom Unveils BAZE, a Video-on-Demand Streaming Service

Safaricom has today unveiled BAZE, a video-on-demand service that offers a wide selection of local and regional short-form videos in comedy, drama, lifestyle, music, among others. The feature will be rolled out first for mobile users.

The service will be accessible via USSD *544*55# or on www.baze.co.ke, giving customers the convenience of accessing a vast collection of video content, including first-run exclusives, on their smartphones.

Safaricom’s Chief of customer service, Sylvia Mulinge, said customers would enjoy the collection of video content across their favourite genres.

“BAZE will place the entertainment Kenyans want at their fingertips, giving users freedom, choice and control over the content they consume,” she said.

Customers will choose from two affordable subscription plans; an all-day pass at KES 10/- and an all-day pass with 200MB data at KES 20/-.

BAZE will also provide content creators an additional platform to share their stories with Kenyans while increasing their earnings by monetizing their content.

“BAZE will host new content not seen anywhere including a brand-new Kenyan action drama, Mission to Rescue which will be available exclusively on the platform for 3 months before being unveiled anywhere else”, added Ms. Mulinge.

The launch of BAZE aligns with Safaricom’s strategy to grow Kenya’s creative industry. Last year, the telco marked 20 years of transforming lives in the creative industry through the Safari Ya Wasanii series, which showcased its role in growing music and other forms of art in the country.

