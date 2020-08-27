Safaricom Top Five End Month Offers On Phones

End month is the period most people gift themselves for a hard work done throughout the month, or even gift loved ones.

With the advent of Covid-19, online shopping has been the order of the day as people observe social distancing guidelines.

One of the leading online shops in Kenya is Safaricom’s Masoko.com, which has various offers of several items such as phones, tablets and computers.

Today we look at top five end month offers on phones:-

Tecno Pop 2X PLUS

Tecno Pop 2X PLUS is one of the latest 4G smart phones for low budget consumers. The phone has a battery size of 4000mAh and goes for Ksh8299.

Here are the prominent features for the phone:-

A 6 inch screen size with Android system of 9.0

Camera of 5mp both back and front

Memory size of 16gb RAM and 1gb ROM

Network of 4G LTE

Battery size of 4000MAH

2. Infinix Note 7 lite

The phone comes with an Octa-core processor, a 6.6 inch display, The primary camera is 48 megapixels while the secondary camera is eight megapixel.

It has one of the best battery lives, at 5000mAh, and has a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The phone’s retail price on Masoko.com has been slashed from Ksh17,799 to Ksh16,799.

3. iPhone 11 Pro

Masoko has also discounted the high end market phone by 3 percent from Ksh154,999 to Ksh149,999.

The price of iPhone 11 Pro Max has also been slashed by 3 percent from Ksh171,999 to Ksh166,999.

The prices of all other iPhone devices have been slashed in the end month offer by Masoko.com.

4. Samsung Galaxy A31

The phone comes with an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2GHz and 1.7GHz. The display is 6.4 inch with a back quad-camera of 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP and a front camera of 20 MP.

It has a RAM of 4GM and a ROM of 128 GB and a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone retails at a discounted price of Ksh30,499 from Ksh31,999 with a one year warranty.

5. Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 3

Both phones are retailing at the same price of Ksh39,999 with slightly different specs.

Popularly known as the camera phone, the Reno 3 has a primary quad-camera of 48+13+8+2MP and a secondary camera of 44MP.

The phone has a RAM of 8GB, 128GB ROM and a 4025mAh battery.

The warranty is one year.

