Safaricom to Receive Sh1.5 Billion Instalment for Supply of National Security System

Safaricom is set to receive Sh1.5 billion as instalment for a job done for the National Police Service. The State will pay the telco the said amount for the supply of a security and surveillance system. The plans were revealed after budget documents for the year starting July were tabled in parliament.

Safaricom signed a security contract and started the installation of a surveillance system worth Sh14.9 billion that aimed to help combat crime in Nairobi and Mombasa. The job was completed in 2016 after which the state fell back on payment.

The contract stipulated that Safaricom would be paid quarterly over five years. The telco last year threatened to disconnect the system, a move that would have derailed police efforts to fight crime in the two cities.

The state will pay Sh1.5 billion in the financial year starting July under the National Communication and Surveillance System that is in use in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The telco has so far received various instalments including Sh9.27 billion in 2016, Sh881 million in the three years to end of June 2019 and Sh1.78 billion last year. The outstanding balance now stands slightly above Sh3.2 billion.

“In connection with the National Police Service contract, bills have been raised for both construction and maintenance service as per the contract terms,” Safaricom said in its report for the year to March 2020.

“An amount of Sh1.78 billion was received during the year and the outstanding balance at year end was Sh646.8 million.”

Safaricom applied for and won the tender to supply a communication and surveillance system as the country looked to adopt smart tools to battle crime in the wake of numerous terrorist attacks.

Safaricom embarked on a project to connect 195 police stations in Nairobi and Mombasa to a high-speed fourth-generation (4G) network to ease communication.

The telco was also required to provide radio communication devices such as GSM walkie-talkies that are fitted with SIM cards and cameras. This would be used to take pictures at crime scenes and send real-time data to the command centre for analysis.

The contract also involved connecting of CCTV cameras in Nairobi and Mombasa, and linking them with the National Command centre.

As compensation, Safaricom would be paid Sh14.9 billion in instalments and acquire spectrum which would enable it roll out 4G broadband internet services.

