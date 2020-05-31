in NEWS

Safaricom Temporarily Closes TRM Shop After Staffer Tested Positive For Covid-19

Safaricom has temporarily closed its Thika Road Mall (TRM) shop after one of its staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the giant telco says that the shop has been closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitization, and will be open soon.

“This morning Safaricom PLC was notified that one of our staff members working at the Thika Road Mall shop has tested positive for COVID-19. Following this occurrence, our Thika Road Mall shop has been closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitization,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Customers are encouraged to access services from other nearby shops, as well as through self-service channels which include; Zuri Chatbot, MySafaricom App and Interactive Voice Biometric System.

“Our customer care lines 100 and 200 are also available to all customers. Even as we take these actions, we reiterate our commitment to continue working with all stakeholders to help our nation through this crisis,” added Ndegwa.

