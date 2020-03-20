in BUSINESS, NEWS

Safaricom System Maintenance To Affect Services On Sunday

99 Views

[IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has scheduled a system maintenance for Sunday, March 22.

The maintenance will start at 2 am until 8 am.

All call, data, SMS and internet services will be available during the six hour exercise.

All airtime top up services including via MPesa will be temporarily be unavailable.

Also affected will be balance transfers, all airtime, data bundles and SMS balance enquires.

Customers will also not purchase data, voice and SMS bundles.

Further, Safaricom customers will not have access to all Bonga Points services including redeeming the points.

The telco has apologized to its customers for the inconveniences caused.

In June, Safaricom had a four day system maintenance that barred customers from forwarding and barring calls.

“The minor system maintenance will start 0001 hrs (0:00 AM) on 20th June to 0600hrs (6:00 AM) 23rd June 2019,” the notice read.

The maintenance then did not impact on the availability of its services including voice, data, SMS and Mpesa.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Coach Henry Omino Succumbs To Cancer

Olunga, Samatta Accept Stay At Home Challenge (Videos)