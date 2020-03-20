Safaricom System Maintenance To Affect Services On Sunday

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has scheduled a system maintenance for Sunday, March 22.

The maintenance will start at 2 am until 8 am.

All call, data, SMS and internet services will be available during the six hour exercise.

Kindly note we will be carrying out a planned system maintenance this coming Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TBvYYgoxVL — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) March 20, 2020

All airtime top up services including via MPesa will be temporarily be unavailable.

Also affected will be balance transfers, all airtime, data bundles and SMS balance enquires.

Customers will also not purchase data, voice and SMS bundles.

Further, Safaricom customers will not have access to all Bonga Points services including redeeming the points.

The telco has apologized to its customers for the inconveniences caused.

In June, Safaricom had a four day system maintenance that barred customers from forwarding and barring calls.

“The minor system maintenance will start 0001 hrs (0:00 AM) on 20th June to 0600hrs (6:00 AM) 23rd June 2019,” the notice read.

The maintenance then did not impact on the availability of its services including voice, data, SMS and Mpesa.

