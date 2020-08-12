Safaricom Staff Give Sh4 Million To Support 2,500 Vulnerable Families

Safaricom staff members have donated foodstuff worth over Sh4 million to more than 2,500 needy households across the country.

The donation is part of a staff initiative that saw Safaricom employees come together to contribute over Sh2 million to help vulnerable families affected by COVID-19. The amount raised was then matched by Safaricom Foundation which gave an additional Sh2 million.

As part of the donation, more than 1,300 families in Korogocho and another 1,200 households in Kitengela, Thika, Naivasha, Mombasa and Bungoma will receive one month’s supply of foodstuff.

Over the last few months, the telco in conjunction with M-Pesa and Safaricom Foundations, have been engaged in a wide range of community initiatives to respond to the needs of Kenyans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the foundations, the telco has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to healthcare workers, helped communities access clean water and provided cash transfers for food.

“Our team of 6,000 staff felt it’s important that they make a personal contribution to help us drive our purpose of Transforming Lives. They came together to donate and we will be distributing this to communities who have been affected by the pandemic,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

In the last few months, Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations have donated PPEs to healthcare workers in 13 counties.

In addition, residents of Kibera, Mathare, Kawangware and Korogocho have also benefited from Safaricom Foundation water funded projects while several counties have also received handwashing soap.

In April, Kenya’s largest telco donated Sh200 Million through the foundations which went towards providing cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth Sh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

Safaricom has so far committed over Sh250 million in various initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

