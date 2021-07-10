Safaricom Sponsors Team Kenya’s Ceremonial Kit, Airtime for The Olympics

Safaricom on Friday announced a KES 20 million sponsorship for the team that will represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics.

The funds were channelled towards the ceremonial kit that will be used by the Kenyan contingent at the games scheduled to kick off on 23rd July.

Each member of the traveling team will also receive KES 10,000 worth of Safaricom airtime that they can use while in Tokyo.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the sponsorship was in line with the company’s passion for sports.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture Amina Mohamed said the Ministry had put in place extensive measures to ensure that the athletes are well prepared for the Games in Tokyo.

During the last Olympics in Rio, Kenya took a record 89 athletes in seven sports to the Games, winning their best medal haul to date with six gold, six silver, and one bronze medal.

This year Kenya is expected to take over 80 athletes to the Olympics who will compete in Athletics, Boxing, Rugby Sevens, Taekwondo, Indoor Volleyball, and Beach Volleyball.

The Olympic games were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to disrupt events across the world.

