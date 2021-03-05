Safaricom Seeking Partnerships with App Developers to Expand Revenue Streams

Safaricom is seeking to partner with software developers in efforts to build more in-house web applications.

According to the Business Daily, the giant telco is looking to tap into Kenya’s pool of well-resourced web developers.

“The partners will co-create the software with Safaricom…the partners can then agree on a marketing and operations model,” said Safaricom in internal documents seen by the Business Daily.

The development of new web applications will expand Safaricom’s revenue streams especially with the voice business is saturated.

M-Pesa is one of Safaricom’s most successful products with 27 million users out of Kenya’s population of about 47 million.

Since it’s inception in 2007, M-Pesa has grown to one of the biggest Financial services platforms, partnering with local banks to offer loans and savings as well as integrating merchant payment services.

Safaricom also introduced Digifam, which is a product for farmers offering credit and insurance against bad weather. They also offer training and advice on soil testing for maximum yield.

Digifarm gives farmers access to low-cost seeds and fertiliser as well as credit providers. The app also allows users to bypass brokers and access direct markets for their produce.

Safaricom has in the recent past piloted a social messaging app dubbed “Bonga” which was intended to be integrated with M-Pesa.

Kenya has a vibrant tech scene which has attracted investors from the US, UK and Western countries.

