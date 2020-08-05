Safaricom And Samsung Extend Communication Support To Frontline Health Workers

Over 5,500 frontline healthcare workers will continue receiving monthly communication bundles following Safaricom’s move to extend the communication support that was provided for three months from April 2020.

The initiative will see an equivalent of 195 Terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs allocated to 5,529 frontline health workers as identified by the Ministry of Health. Each health worker is set to continue receiving a monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data, 600 minutes and 2,000 SMSs for an additional three months.

Dr Rashid Abdi Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health noted that health workers are the first line of defense, and the continued support from Safaricom was a big boost to the containment efforts.

More resources are still required to enable the frontline teams safeguard the health of Kenyans.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Safaricom has implemented various initiatives to support health workers. Through its philanthropic arms, the M-PESA and Safaricom Foundations, Safaricom has invested over Ksh42 million towards providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) to health workers in 17 counties.

“The nation is behind the health workers as they continue playing a crucial role of managing the pandemic, and Safaricom is honoured to play a part in ensuring they are protected. Our aim is to keep the country going and we will continue working with the government and other partners to support the frontline teams,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chief Special Projects Officer, Safaricom and Chairperson, Safaricom Foundation.

Samsung Electronics East Africa also donated 500 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphones worth Ksh3.8 million towards improving communication and to monitor and aid the movement of testing and care teams.

Charles Kimari, Director of Mobile, Samsung Electronics East Africa said that they are committed to Kenya and are fortunate as a company to be able to leverage the power of innovative technology to respond to the core pillars designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. He said that the contribution of these smartphones to the Ministry of Health is designed to better equip the brave, frontline responders.

