Safaricom Rolls Out Free Data Campaign for Subscribers

Safaricom customers can now enjoy free data customized to their usage user profiles. The new data campaign allows subscribers access to free data for the next 90 days.

“The campaign seeks to empower more customers to take their offline passions online as part of the country’s digital transformation agenda,” CEO Peter Ndegwa said in a statement on Wednesday.

To access the data, dial *544# and select Free Data from the options provided.

Data from the Communications Authority shows that at least 25 million people access the internet using broadband connections, leaving about 60 percent of mobile users out of the bracket.

“The 90-day free data campaign seeks to ensure that no customer is left behind by ensuring that all our customers can now access the internet, even at no cost,” Ndegwa said.

Safaricom has responded to the growing demand for data in the country by rolling out campaigns such as “Browse Bila Waas” which saw customers rewarded with free 500MB daily bonus data for every purchase of a personalized no-expiry data bundle.

