Safaricom Rolls Out 0112, 0113, 0114 and 0115 Phone Numbers

Safaricom has rolled out new phone number prefixes starting with 0112, 0113, 0114 and 0115 to meet increasing demand for Safaricom lines. The new phone numbers are available free of charge.

Customers are only required to activate their lines with a top-up of KES 50 airtime after choosing the phone number they wish.

The move is part of the company’s customer initiatives to mark 20 years since it was launched, with the new numbers available at all Safaricom shops, dealer outlets and agents countrywide.

Read: How Safaricom Positioned Services for the Digital Era

The launch of the new numbers also comes hot on the heels of the 0110 and 0111 prefixes introduced in February 2020.

Safaricom was started 20 years ago with 17,000 customers. The telco’s subscriber base since grown to more than 35 million today on the back of its commitment and investment on innovation.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa says the new phone numbers being launching today will help meet a strong demand for their services, especially driven by new mobile data customers.

Read also: How Safaricom is Celebrating 200k Businesses on #LipaNaMpesa

Growing demand for data has seen Safaricom introduce ‘4G for Home’ internet that consists of a 4G enabled SIM card and a 4G router that take advantage of Safaricom’s countrywide 4G+ network to provide high speed home internet in areas outside the company’s home fibre coverage.

With the unveiling of the new prefixes, Safaricom now has the capacity to add an extra 4 million customers to its network.

Other Safaricom prefixes include 070X, 071X, 072X, 0740-43, 0745-46, 0748, 0757-59, 0768-69 and 079X.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu