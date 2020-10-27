Safaricom Revamps MySafaricom App For Elevated User Experience

Safaricom has updated the MySafaricom App to bring a range of new features while giving users more control in how they access their favourite products and services.

According to the giant telco, the new app delivers a superior experience with customers set to enjoy innovative features such as a detailed and interactive M-PESA statement that classifies transactions in a simple interface. This enables customers to search for transactions, access statements for up to 12 months and share transaction messages with ease.

“In order to enhance the digital lifestyles of our customers, we embarked on a digital transformation journey to rethink and digitise our operations. The revamped digital channels will ensure that we continue to empower our customers even as we simplify our products and services,” said Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

The launch of the new app will be supported by a media campaign dubbed ‘App Your Game’. This is a call out to customers to upgrade and enjoy control of their products and services using a new ‘View Balances’ feature that provides a single view of all balances including airtime, data, SMS and bonga, for both PrePay and PostPay customers. Home fibre customers will also be able to manage their subscriptions on the app.

Users of the new app will experience enhanced security features such as a one-time password that is automatically detected, eliminating the need for manual entry. All new users will also be rewarded with 500MBs.

A new ‘lifestyle’ section provides access to a variety of content such as e-newspapers, with publications from Nation Media Group, Standard Group, Mediamax and Radio Africa Group currently available.

Safaricom’s product website, safaricom.com, has also been transformed into a fully mobile-first web app that will provide a seamless experience for customers using entry-level smartphones and feature phones.

MySafaricom App was introduced in 2016 as a modern and convenient way for smartphone users to interact with Safaricom services. To access the new features, customers will have to install the new MySafaricom App available on the Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS users.

