Safaricom Reports 35.9 Million Monthly Consumers As it Unveils 2020 Sustainable Business Report

Safaricom today unveiled their Sustainable Business Report 2020 through a virtual event on zoom and YouTube. The event was hosted by Citizen TV News Presenter Yvonne Okwara Matole with keynote speeches from notable personalities including the immediate former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication Bitange Ndemo, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa and the CEO of Capital Realtime Ltd, Kiprono Kittony.

The theme for this year’s report is “Resilience through transition” highlighting Safaricom’s growth and strength in the face of disruption. Challenging situations that shook the company include the passing of their CEO Bob Collymore which saw the company transition to their new CEO, Peter Ndegwa. The Covid-19 pandemic also affected corporate companies worldwide and managed to bring the economy to its knees. The giant telco has had to make adjustments to better serve their customers and still work effectively through the pandemic.

Read: Michael Joseph Appointed New Safaricom Board Chairman

The company highlighted its response to Covid-19 which saw them provide the 719 toll free line for reporting suspected Covid-19 cases. They also doubled their home fibre bandwidth to cushion employees working from home. As a result, Safaricom grew their Home fibre business to dominate the market at 67.8 percent.

Through its Bonga For Good Initiative, 677,000 Kenyans were able to redeem Sh320 million worth of Bonga Points to cushion the less fortunate by enabling them shop for essential goods at selected Supermarkets. Safaricom also made significant donations to front line health workers and the ministry of Health and waived transaction fees for transactions below Sh1,000.

Safaricom outlined its commitment through the implementation of improved services with a maximum conversion period of 5 minutes for subscribers who call or visit Safaricom Shops. the company also introduced a 10 MB bundle worth Sh 5 without an expiry date. Safaricom also said that they endeavor to provide a more personalized experience for its customers.

Read also: Safaricom Submits Bid To Enter Ethiopian Market

Following the devastating effects of Covid-19 on business, Safaricom has adopted and integrated working from home as an option for its employees. It is also seeking to improve its self service channels such as Zuri and is pursuing the digitization of health and safety.

Safaricom reported 35.9 million consumers and 24.9 million on Mpesa month-to-month.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu