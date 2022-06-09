Safaricom Refutes Claims that it is Abolishing Reverse Calls

Safaricom has refuted claims that it plans to discontinue its reverse call service. Several social media users had earlier made posts alluding that the telco would discontinue the service by end of June.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa took to Twitter to assure Kenyans that the service would not be discontinued, as it addresses the needs of regular Kenyans.

“I have received many queries on whether we are ‘killing’ our reverse call service. This is untrue. We continue to provide this service as it addresses a key need to a large part of our customer base,” Ndegwa tweeted.

A reverse call allows a customer to place calls with or without airtime, and the call receiver pays on the caller’s behalf.

By adding ‘#’ before the number they are calling, a caller can transfer the cost of the call to the receiver, who is prompted to key in ‘1’ to accept the charges.

Safaricom rolled out the service in 2019 to complement its ‘Please call me’ service, which allows users to send a call back message to another user.

