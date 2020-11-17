Safaricom Recognized As The Best-Managed Security Services Provider in East Africa

American cybersecurity corporation Fortinet has recognised Safaricom as the Best-Managed Security Services Provider in East Africa.

Safaricom achieved the fastest and most efficient evaluation, deployment and operation of the technology among small, medium and large enterprises in the market.

“We are very honoured to win this award as it is a true reflection of our comprehensive understanding of the unique security needs that businesses of different sizes have especially with the recent push to digitize operations,” CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

Ndegwa says that the accolade acknowledges the investments made by the giant telco into reducing the complexity of safeguarding enterprises against cybersecurity attacks.

“We have done this in order to empower businesses and allow them to leverage the power of technology to take their businesses forward,” he says.

Fortinet enables partners to deliver broad and integrated high-performance network security and networking services.

The National KE-CIRT/CC detected 110,898,069 cyber threat events during the period July 2019 to June 2020, an indication that the threat of cybersecurity and digital transformation rise in tandem with one another.

