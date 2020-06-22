Safaricom Partners With The Star, People Daily for Ksh10 Digital Newspapers

Safaricom has partnered with Radio Africa Group and Mediamax to enable customers purchase The Star and People Daily e-Papers for Ksh10 per issue.

This follows the unveiling of a digital portal that allows customers to use their airtime to purchase and access newspapers on the go.

The partnership with Radio Africa Group (The Star) and Mediamax (People Daily) brings the number of media partners to four with all leading publications now available on the portal. The other two include Nation Media Group (Daily Nation, Business Daily, Saturday and Sunday Nation) and The Standard Group (The Standard, Saturday & Sunday Standard and The Nairobian).

“Kenyans like to be in the know, and we are using technology to provide them access to news at their fingertips through the digital newspapers. We are continuously working with partners to enrich the portal with more publications so that we have something for everyone,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Read: Safaricom Partners With Nation, Standard To Bring Sh20 e-Newspapers Accessible For 7 Days

Customers can access the newspapers by visiting Safaricom website and selecting the “Discover” option followed by “Newspapers”, with no registration, signup or installation of any application required. Additionally, customers can also make a purchase by dialling *550#.

Purchased publications will appear under “My Newspaper” tab for 7 days after purchase, and customers will need to have their data on when accessing the portal as each purchase is linked to their mobile phone number.

The Ksh10 price per newspaper is inclusive of data usage, meaning a customer’s data bundle will not be consumed when reading through each paper.

The initiative is part of Safaricom’s goal of enabling more businesses harness the power of the internet to meet the needs of their customers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu