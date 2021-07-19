Safaricom Partners With Peter Tabichi to Provide Computers and Internet to Nakuru School

Safaricom has joined forces with former Global Teacher Prize winner, Peter Tabichi, to equip Keriko Mixed Secondary School in Nakuru County with computers and internet connectivity.

The installation of the ICT infrastructure valued at Ksh1.7 million is expected to impact over 200 students.

Part of the initiative has seen the school’s computer laboratory refurbished and the institution’s staffroom given a platform for integrated learning and research.

Peter Tabichi was cited as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine soon after he was named winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2019.

He has been mentoring students of the school through various initiatives which has seen the number of students going to university double

Safaricom, through its philanthropic arm, Safaricom Foundation had recently constructed and equipped the school’s library.

