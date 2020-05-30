Safaricom Partners With Nation, Standard To Bring Sh20 e-Newspapers Accessible For 7 Days

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has partnered with media houses to introduce a digital copy of your favourite newspaper for as little as Sh20.

Smartphone customers will access the purchased issue for 7 days on the go and the money deducted from their airtime.

Even better news for newspaper readers, the Sh20 is inclusive of data usage meaning a customer’s data bundle will not be consumed when reading through each paper. They will, however, be required to have their data on during the time of purchase.

Customers will enjoy from the Standard Group; The Standard, Saturday Standard, Sunday Standard and The Nairobian.

While Nation Media Group will offer Daily Nation, Saturday Nation, Sunday Nation and The Business Daily.

Speaking during the unveiling of the service which will require no registration or signup, Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu said that they hope to bring value to their customers especially during the pandemic.

NMG’s Stephen Gitagama said, “Nation Media Group remains at the forefront of innovation and continues to explore different solutions to keep its readers informed and up to date as news breaks. Our partnership with Safaricom to provide our award-winning publications at very affordable rates to customers wherever they are demonstrates this commitment.”

The service can be accessed by visiting Safaricom.com and selecting the “Discover” option followed by “Newspapers”.

“The world is quickly evolving to be digitally-led and we see our customers increasingly seeking ways in which they can achieve their goals by tapping into the convenience of their smartphone. We are glad to partner with media houses to digitise the newspaper channel and make them available on the mobile phone,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

For easier access to the service, customers can also dial *550# to purchase the newspapers.

The initiative is part of Safaricom’s contribution in the fight against COVID-19 by empowering customers to conveniently access the newspapers even as they limit their movement.

It is also a further commitment in the company’s goal of enabling more businesses harness the power of the internet to meet the needs of their customers.

Newspaper sales have dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen more and more people stay at home.

Health experts have also advised against handling paper to combat the spread of the virus.

As a result, Kenyans have turned to online resources to gain access to the news.

