Safaricom Partners with Nairobi County To Digitize Services #MyNairobiHub

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has entered into a partnership with Nairobi County to digitize the county’s services and operations.

Under the partnership, the telecom will develop and support the “My Nairobi App” as part of the “My Nairobi” hub that will provide digital services and citizen engagement.

“This My Nairobi Hub will enable us to offer better services to the people of Nairobi. It offers a one-stop shop for Nairobi County residents and visitors to access services with multiple functionalities including making payments. Our partnership with Safaricom will usher in a better experience in revenue aspects and real-time communication,” said Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The “My Nairobi” hub will be available through other digital channels, including on the M-PESA Super App, a website, and a USSD short code for feature phone users. The hub will also include an engagement channel known as “Bonga na Sakaja” which will enable Nairobi residents engage with the county and share feedback towards improvement of services.

“Digitization and technology have great potential to transform county Services providing citizens with increased convenience and local governments with more efficient operations and increased revenue collection. We are delighted to partner with Nairobi City County to develop the ‘My Nairobi App’ and to digitize their services and operations which will see increased service delivery at an affordable cost,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

In addition to the “My Nairobi” hub, Safaricom will support the county to design digital channels, integrate county backend services, and to develop a payment gateway and infrastructure to ensure high availability of services.

Further, the telecom will provide the county with calling and data solutions including a “closed user group” that provides discounted rates for calls between employees. Other solutions to be provided include revenue collection, parking management solutions, and green credits through Digifarm.

The partnership will also see the county benefit from solutions to provide healthcare to low-income residents and better integration with its other partners such as Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

Other solutions in the partnerships include smart water systems under the smart city initiative, WiFi hotspots in low-income settlements and around bus stops, an Integrated Traffic and Parking Management Solution and a Disaster Recovery Site for the county.

The partnership will run over the next two years with Safaricom providing the “My Nairobi Hub” and other digital solutions as a value add to the county, at no cost.

