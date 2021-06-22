Safaricom Partners with Minti Motorsports to Power Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo’s Quest For Safari Rally Glory

Safaricom has forged a partnership with Equator African Rally Championship (ARC) winner, Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo during this week’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Part of the Sh3.5 million partnership includes the multiple Safari Rally champion mentoring three young Kenyan drivers selected as part of the FIA Rally Star programme in collaboration with Safaricom.

The three Kenyan drivers are; Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and McRae Mutwiri Kimathi.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to gain so much from the sport and as I look forward to an exciting Safari Rally challenge, I’m equally elated to get the chance to pass on some of the knowledge I have gained to three of Kenya’s future rally stars,” said Tundo as he thanked the telco for coming on board.

The multiple Safari Rally champion will be driving a Minti MotorsportsVW Polo R5, the same car that saw him clinch the 2021 ARC Equator Rally.

“I am excited and pleased to be associated with Safaricom in supporting the team of Carl and Tim and looking forward to a longer-term relationship. We wish them every success in the WRC event which thankfully has returned to Kenya. Minti Motorsports, although a UK company have their hearts in Kenyan rallying and especially in developing young talent in Kenyan Motorsports and it is our dream to have a World Champion one day from Kenya,” said Joey Ghose, Minti Motorsports director and owner.

Tundo is a five time winner of the Safari Rally and was in 2009 crowned Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) champion making him the first and only Kenyan winner of an IRC round.







Equator African Rally Championship (ARC) winner, Carl Tundo (RIGHT) gives Safaricom PLC, Chief Financial Service officer, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit (LEFT) a tour of the interior part of his rally car during the Safaricom WRC sponsorship of Carl Tundo in Naivasha. [Courtesy]Read Also: Safaricom Announces Sh17.5 Million Sponsorship towards Safari Rally

“The fact that Carl Tundo is one of the few Kenyan drivers who took part in the last WRC Safari Rally speaks to how experienced and consistent he is. We are proud to be sponsoring one of Kenya’s best rally drivers as well as three of the most promising ones. We are certain that the FIA Rally Star programme youngsters will grab every opportunity to be mentored by the veteran racer,” Said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Safaricom’s partnership with Tundo brings their investment in the WRC Safari Rally to Sh21 million. Earlier this week, the Telco announced a Sh17.5 million sponsorship for the rally as it makes its return to the WRC calendar for the first time in close to two decades.

The sponsorship included Sh15 million which will go towards supporting three young Kenyan drivers selected as part of the FIA Rally Star programme. This is a global initiative aimed at identifying, training and developing talented young drivers between 17-26 years.

