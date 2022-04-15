Safaricom Finally Offers Online Registration Option for Subscribers

Kenya’s largest Telco, Safaricom has finally unveiled an electronic method enabling subscribers to registers to register their sim registration details digitally.

Subscribers will now have a chance to re-register their data with the company ahead of the deadline which the Communications Authority if Kenya (CA) has pushed to October 15, 2022.

Initially, the exercise was to expire today (April 2022) However, several Kenyans took to social media complaining on the validity of the process and the lack of an electronic option to do so.

Safaricom is considered one of the most digitally-forward companies and a number of subscribers at the lack of an online option to register their SIM cards. The telco’s rivals, Telkom and Airtel already provided an option for users to register online.

The re-registration process includes taking a photo of the subscribers and capturing e-signatures on an electronic device.

Prior to the April 15 deadline, long queues were witnessed in Safaricom’s centres as many subscribers rushed to comply with the government directive.

According to the CA, the process aims to deter fraudsters who commit crime using unregistered lines.

To complete the registration online, Safaricom subscribers can click on https://safaricom.com/account/kyc-upload

