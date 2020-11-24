in TECH

Safaricom Offers Subscribers Free Access To Digital Copies of the Dailies Until Nov 30

MySafaricom App
Photo Courtesy

Safaricom is offering subscribers free access to digital copies of the Daily Nation, People Daily and Business Daily for seven days.Through a text message sent out to subscribers, Safaricom said that users can enjoy the free copies of the dailies from the comfort of their phones.

To access the service, dial *550#. You will get a list of the daily papers available on Safaricom Discover and their prices. The normal price for the papers is Sh20. On the list, you will see the three papers on offer; Daily Nation, People Daily and Business Daily at Sh0.

Pick the corresponding number on the paper you are interested in and click send. Safaricom will send you a message with a link to Safaricom discover on its app where you will complete the transaction at Sh0 and access the paper.

The giant telco says the service is valid until November 30. Until then you can access the papers for free.

Business DailyDaily NationPeople DailySafaricom

Written by Vanessa Murrey

