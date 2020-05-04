Safaricom Offers Frontline Medics In Covid-19 Fight Free 12GB Monthly Bundle, 600 Call Minutes For Three Months

As the country grapples with the spread of the novel COVID-19, Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom is making sure health care providers in the frontline stay connected.

In a statement on Monday, the teleco’s chief executive Peter Ndegwa said medics will receive 12GB monthly data, 600 voice call minutes and 2,000 SMSs for a period of three months.

Cumulatively, the telco will give for free 195 terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs.

Further, Ndegwa said the teleco will ensure Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund and frontline healthcare workers both at national and county levels stay connected as they fight the respiratory disease.

For example, the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Airtime Support will include a one-off bundle of 50GB data, 3,500 voice call minutes and 10,000 SMSs to 15 members.

This, he said, will ensure the smooth running of the fund.

Afya House and specifically the National Command and Control Centre will receive 100 Mbps internet.

“The gallant front line healthcare workers are our first line of defence against the pandemic and their dedication to serving the country has helped slow down infections within our communities.

“We not only want to appreciate the great work they are doing, but also facilitate their communication as they continue discharging their duties,” Ndegwa said.

He also noted that the aforementioned packages are part of Safaricom’s plans to support Kenyans during this period.

“We are cognizant of the challenge ahead of us and our purpose as an organisation is clear, to keep our customers connected and support Kenyans in whatever way we can,” Ndegwa said.

Last week Safaricom announced a new partnership with Google and Teleone that will give customers access to quality 4G phones with a flexible payment plan.

In an initiative dubbed Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, Kenyans who earn their wages daily will be able to acquire a range of smartphones and pay in easy daily instalments for as low as Ksh20.

“We are currently piloting this project with an aim of launching by end of quarter one in this financial year. Lipa Mdogo Mdogo will enable an additional one million customers access and leverage the power of the internet,” said Ndegwa.

