Safaricom to Offer Ksh10 YouTube Data Bundle as Consumption of Digital Content Grows

Safaricom and Google have inked a deal to enable Kenyans access the wide collection of entertainment, education, sports and news content available on YouTube.

The initiative will see Safaricom avail an affordable Ksh10 data bundle even as consumption of online content spikes due to stay-at-home advisory aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The new daily bundle, which will be free on the first day for first-time subscribers, will offer 80MBs for use on YouTube, which is equivalent to up to 30 minutes of standard definition streaming and up to an hour of low definition streaming. The bundle will be available for 90 days from May 15, 2020 to August 13, 2020.

“Through this proposition, we want to leverage our extensive 4G coverage to ensure that customers who could not previously enjoy the power of the internet can access a new world of content in an affordable manner from the comfort of their phones. With as little as 10 shillings, customers can now learn a new skill, attend virtual concerts or keep up with their favorite local content,” said Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

This announcement follows the service provider’s partnership with Google to provide a Ksh20 a day 4G smart phone package aimed at empowering customers currently on 2G devices to upgrade and enjoy high speed internet connectivity.

“This partnership with Safaricom that will make data more affordable to users in Kenya who in this current situation are looking for affordable ways to stay connected, informed and entertained. This partnership will provide Kenyans the opportunity to go to YouTube daily to watch their favourite shows, listen to music, learn a skill or develop their passion with the millions of content available without the hassle of thinking of their data,” added Mariam Abdullahi, Director, Android and Platforms Partnerships for Africa.

Customers can access the YouTube bundle by dialling *544#.

