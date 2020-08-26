Safaricom To Offer Its Customers 500MB Daily Bonus Data

Safaricom customers will now enjoy free 500MB daily bonus data in new campaign dubbed ‘Browse Bila Waas’.

The bundle will be available to customers with every purchase of a personalized no-expiry data bundle and will be accessible to both Prepay and PostPay on *544# under option “0” – Unlock your Free 500MB.

“Our ambition is to connect our customers to the opportunities presented by the internet by availing affordable data, expanding our 4G network and facilitating access to quality smartphones,”CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

“The new data offer goes back to our promise to always provide our customers with more for less on Kenya’s best 4G network.”

The campaign will run up to November 19, and the bonus bundles will be valid until midnight of every day issued.

This comes 10 months after Safaricom introduces non-expiry data last year.

The offer is also set to cushion customers who are buying the Neon Ray Pro, a 4G Android (Go edition), which Safaricom is selling for Ksh20 a day.

Safaricom launched the initiative (Lipa Mdogo Mdogo) last month in partnership with Android, Google’s operating system for mobile, to allow qualifying customers access to the internet through a smartphone that they can pay-as-they-use on a daily or weekly basis.

The project seeks to empower customers currently on 2G devices to upgrade and enjoy high-speed internet connectivity.

