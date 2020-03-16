Safaricom Not Charging MPesa Transactions Below Sh1,000 For 90 Days Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom will for the next 90 days not charge person to person M-PESA transactions below Sh1,000 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The telco has also increased daily transaction limits from Sh70,000 to Sh150,000.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked telecos to consider reducing transaction fees as Kenyans avoid the use of physical bank notes.

“In the meeting, it was agreed that all person-to-person transactions below Sh1,000 shall be free,” Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph said.

Further, Kenyans will be able to transact up to Sh300,000 up from the current limit of Sh140,000.

As the people move away from cashless payments, MPesa will allow its customers hold up to Sh300,000 in their M-PESA wallets.

According to Joseph, Safaricom is also working with the governmet by providing a Call Center and integrating a toll-free line 719 which has been set up by the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus to support Kenyans in understanding how to prevent and manage suspected cases.

“We have also interconnected othernetworks to ensure that their subscribers can access the Call Centre. All calls to 719 are free.

“We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to help our nation through this crisis.”

We have waived fees for person to person M-PESA transactions below kshs1,000, and increased daily transaction limits from Kshs70,000 to Kshs150,000. pic.twitter.com/Urmq2M1ITC — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) March 16, 2020

Those using public transport have been asked to pay their fares via mobile money.

So far the country has confirmed 3 cases of coronavirus. The two patients came into contact with the first positive case.

They have been quarantined at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Liberia and Tanzania on Monday confirmed their first cases of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that originated in China.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu