in BUSINESS

Safaricom Names Fawzia Ali As Chief Consumer Business Officer

fawzia ali
Fawzia Ali. [COURTESY]

Giant telecommunications company Safaricom has confirmed the appointment of Fawzia Ali as its new Chief Consumer Business Officer.

Fawzia has been holding the position on an interim basis after Sylvia Mulinge left the position to take up the CEO position at MTN Uganda in July 2022.

Fawzia will be responsible for guiding the Consumer Business’ mission and strategic goals as well as increasing market share and consumer solutions through product development, digital CVM, terminals strategy, and customer analytics.

Read: Safaricom, M-Pesa Most Loved Brands by Kenyan Women

She has worked at Safaricom since 2007. She joined the telco as a Senior Manager – Reporting, Accounts Receivable and M-Pesa.

Fawzia has since then scaled the heights and expanded her breadth through various leadership roles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Fawzia AliSafaricom

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

safaricom, m-pesa

Safaricom, M-Pesa Most Loved Brands by Kenyan Women
azimio protest notice

Nairobi Police Boss Bungei Invalidates Azimio Protest Notice