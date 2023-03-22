Safaricom Names Fawzia Ali As Chief Consumer Business Officer

Giant telecommunications company Safaricom has confirmed the appointment of Fawzia Ali as its new Chief Consumer Business Officer.

Fawzia has been holding the position on an interim basis after Sylvia Mulinge left the position to take up the CEO position at MTN Uganda in July 2022.

Fawzia will be responsible for guiding the Consumer Business’ mission and strategic goals as well as increasing market share and consumer solutions through product development, digital CVM, terminals strategy, and customer analytics.

She has worked at Safaricom since 2007. She joined the telco as a Senior Manager – Reporting, Accounts Receivable and M-Pesa.

Fawzia has since then scaled the heights and expanded her breadth through various leadership roles.

