Safaricom Announces Another Five Hours Of M-Pesa Outage Over Scheduled Maintenance

Mpesa[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has announced that MPesa services will be unavailable starting tonight at 11:59 pm until 5:00 am over planned maintenance.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the company said that during the period all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

This will be the second time the maintenance is being carried this month as a similar one happened on July 2.

In June, the scheduled maintenances took place on 17, 25 and 29 in a span of 30 days.

Apparently, the regular maintenance are meant to upgrade security levels to ensure that customer data is protected from theft by fraudsters, who may use it in theft.

