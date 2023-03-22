Safaricom, M-Pesa Most Loved Brands by Kenyan Women

According to a report released by BSD Group and Ipsos on Tuesday elaborating on the consumer behavior of women nationwide, Safaricom and M-Pesa were among the four most loved brands by Kenyan women.

Since its launch in 2021, Over 1.5 mil Kenyans have benefitted from the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo initiative. The service makes it possible for customers to purchase a smartphone via manageable daily installments of as low as Sh20.

To access this service, customers can simply dial *544# and select option 5 for Lipa Mdogo Mdogo.

The subsidized smart phone devices allow users access to apps like Gmail Go for email, YouTube Go to entertain yourself and learn, Maps Go for directions, Search Go for when you want to inquire anything from the internet.

These services are all packaged with the Android Go operating system, a lighter version of Android meaning that the phone consumes less bundles and runs smoothly every day.

Lipa Mdogo Mdogo also helps address the barrier of affordability of smart phones.

Further, over 500,000 of the Neon Pro Ray smart phones were sold in the span of 1 year. 54% of these were bought by women.

Away from technology, Safaricom was among the corporates that supported healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The telco provided communication support to frontline workers with communication resources equivalent to 195 terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs to critical Government healthcare workers for three months.

It also continues to support community initiatives such as the Ndoto Zetu Initiative. In January, the telco provided infrastructure support to over 20 schools in seven counties, injected Sh27 million in support of the Jawabu Rehabilitation Centre, Eldoret.

