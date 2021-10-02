Safaricom Leads with 68.0 Percent Subscriptions of the Mobile Data Market- Report

Safaricom is the leading internet provider in Kenya with more subscriptions in both fixed internet and mobile internet packages than other industry players.

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) showed an increase in the total number of active internet subscriptions at 46.7 million in the fourth quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (March to June), up from 43.7 million in the previous quarter.

This was a 12.8 percent hike compared to 40.9 million recorded in the same period in the last financial year.

Mobile subscriptions dominated the market, showing that more people connect to the internet using their mobile devices with data plans from different carriers.

Safaricom recorded a larger market share of the mobile data market at 68.0 percent. This was however a slight drop from 68.2 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

Airtel Kenya came in second with 26.6 percent of the market share, followed by Telkom with 4.6 percent and JTL and Telkom with 0.4 percent and 04 percent respectively.

Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) was the most popular of the Fixed Data options with more than 439,000 subscriptions. According to the data most subscriptions are for 2Mbps and 10Mbps packages.

Safaricom recorded the highest subscriptions at 269,000, making up 36.7 percent of the market share. Zuku came second with 217,000 subscriptions making up 29.6 percent of market share.

JTL followed with 138,000 subscriptions making up 18.8 percent of the market share. Poa Internet and Liquid Telkom had 65,000 and 14,000 respectively making up 8.9 and 2.0 percent of the market share respectively.

