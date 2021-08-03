Safaricom Leads the Pack as Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Q2 2021- Report

Safaricom was the fastest mobile internet provider, with an internet speed score of 27.54Mbps and a consistency score of 84 percent in Q2 2021.

Airtel took second spot with 17.48Mbps while Faiba came in third with a speed score of 14.38Mbps. Telkom took the fourth spot with 8.17Mbps

The global index analysis by Ookla, through its Speedtest tool, shows internet speeds in the country for the months of April, May and June.

According to the report, although Safaricom maintained its lead, there was a general drop in speeds compared to Q1 of 2021.

Mombasa led all other cities in mobile internet speeds.

“Mombasa had the fastest mean mobile download and upload speeds in Kenya’s most populous cities at 32.12 Mbps and 17.13 Mbps, respectively.”

Faiba by Jamii Telecom took the lead in the provision of fixed broadband with a Speed Score of 23.19Mbps and Consistency Score of 43.9% in Kenya during Q2 2021.

Eldoret had the fastest mean fixed broadband download speed in Kenya during the periodat 23.68 Mbps.

“Nairobi dropped three places from the fastest city for mean fixed broadband download speed during Q1 2021,” the report said.

