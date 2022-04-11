Safaricom Launches Pamoja Tuungane Initiative To Help Kenyans in Drought-stricken Areas

Kenya’s largest telco Safaricom has launched an initiative in support of those suffering due to the impact of the prolonged drought.

Pamoja Tuungane initiative was launched on Monday to inspire Kenyans to come together and support their fellow countrymen in drought affected areas.

The telco distributed rescue food to roughly 20,000 families in 23 Arid and Semi-Arid (ASAL) counties, in partnership with other corporations.

Safaricom has itself set aside Sh100 million for relief food to commence the campaign.

Read: Safaricom Warns Subscribers Against Fraudsters Claiming to Increase Fuliza Limits

KCB Foundation, Naivas, Ernst & Young, Royal Media Services, Nation Media Group, Media Max, The Standard Group, and Radio Africa Group are some of the partners.

As a partner, Ernst & Young will ensure that every item and money donated towards the cause is properly used, and that every targeted household is reached.

All participants will be able to see a breakdown of the food items and funds in a report that will be made available to them.

Safaricom will also collaborate with the State Department of Social Protection to guarantee that all donations are put to good use.

Read Also: Safaricom Crosses 30 Million Monthly Active M-Pesa Users in Kenya

Safaricom subscribers can also donate their bonga points towards this initiative. The bonga points will be used to purchase food items. To donate your Bonga Points, simply dial *126# and select “Bonga for Food “. You will then have the option to put any Bonga point amount or the specified Bonga points. Once you have chosen your preferred option, you will be asked to input your Service PIN to complete the transaction.

Cash donations can also be made via Paybill 444777.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...