Safaricom Launches Ksh20 a Day 4G Device

Safaricom has launched a brand new 4G-enabled smartphone for its customers who can purchase it by paying as low as Ksh20 daily for the devices.

In a unique partnership with Google and a first in the world, Safaricom will now give qualifying customers easier access to the internet through the Neon Ray Pro, a 4G Android (Go edition) smartphone.

The world first initiative dubbed Lipa Mdogo Mdogo in partnership with Android, Google’s operating system for mobile, will allow qualifying customers access to the internet and the world of possibilities through a smartphone that they can pay-as-they-use on a daily or weekly basis.

“Smartphones in the hands of our customers, possess life-transforming possibilities. They open a new world. We aim to take that world into the hands of every consumer through affordable means,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The project seeks to empower customers currently on 2G devices to upgrade and enjoy high-speed internet connectivity.

Read: Safaricom To Offer One Million 4G Phones To Customers On Credit

“We believe that this collaboration will bring more Kenyans online and help them take advantage of the opportunities that exist online,” said Mariam Abdullahi, Director, Android and Platforms Partnerships for Africa.

To participate, customers need to dial *544# and accept the terms and conditions to opt into the service, after which they will receive an SMS approval of their eligibility and the value of the device they can purchase under the service.

Eligibility of the financing plan will be based on customer credit score. The subscriber will need a history with Safaricom network going back at least one year and be between 18-75 years of age.

For more information on Lipa Mdogo Mdogo, customers are encouraged to dial *544# or call the customer care number 100 to get more details.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu